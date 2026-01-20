Trident Intersects 5.73 G/T Au Over 15.0M Including 9.35 G/T Au Over 7.0M And 15.05 G/T Au Over 2.0M Below Historical Mining Infrastructure At The Contact Lake Gold Project In Northern Saskatchewan
|Summary of Assay Results for 2025 Drilling
|Drill Hole #
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Gram-Metre (g-m)
|CL25001
|41.50
|71.00
|29.50
|0.56
|16.60
|CL25002
|39.26
|68.87
|29.61
|2.49
|73.85
|including
|39.26
|41.47
|2.21
|27.09
|59.87
|and
|94.00
|110.00
|16.00
|0.42
|6.78
|and
|241.00
|251.61
|10.61
|0.47
|4.99
|CL25003
|46.88
|53.89
|7.01
|0.66
|4.60
|and
|69.00
|92.00
|23.00
|7.89
|181.46
|including
|75.00
|81.89
|6.89
|23.86
|164.40
|and
|121.00
|164.25
|43.25
|7.03
|304.05
|including
|155.00
|164.25
|9.25
|30.06
|278.07
|CL25004
|157.45
|159.51
|2.06
|8.37
|17.25
|CL25005
|100.06
|106.00
|5.94
|5.66
|33.61
|including
|100.06
|102.50
|2.44
|11.83
|28.86
|and
|142.00
|144.55
|2.55
|42.95
|109.52
|CL25006
|272.00
|287.00
|15.00
|7.28
|109.27
|Including
|272.00
|278.00
|6.00
|16.69
|100.13
|including
|272.00
|275.00
|3.00
|30.41
|91.23
|CL25007
|329.50
|369.00
|39.50
|4.43
|174.84
|including
|329.50
|345.00
|15.50
|5.76
|89.26
|Including
|329.50
|335.50
|6.00
|9.43
|56.60
|and
|367.00
|369.00
|2.00
|37.31
|74.62
|CL25008
|139.00
|145.00
|6.00
|7.41
|44.44
|and
|155.00
|156.35
|1.35
|6.27
|8.46
|and
|268.00
|273.00
|5.00
|7.74
|38.69
|and
|313.58
|316.50
|2.92
|6.07
|17.72
|CL25009
|85.50
|88.33
|2.83
|9.23
|26.11
|and
|199.00
|202.00
|3.00
|8.49
|25.46
|and
|242.89
|245.00
|2.11
|6.19
|13.06
|CL25010
|188.50
|195.28
|6.78
|4.23
|28.71
|including
|192.00
|195.28
|3.28
|6.72
|22.05
|CL25011
|217.15
|218.25
|1.10
|5.86
|6.45
|CL25012
|133.00
|136.37
|3.37
|2.97
|10.01
|and
|194.00
|199.50
|5.50
|1.76
|9.68
|including
|194.00
|195.40
|1.40
|5.56
|7.78
|CL25013
|77.40
|79.00
|1.60
|4.13
|6.61
|and
|135.00
|136.00
|1.00
|13.20
|13.20
|and
|190.00
|194.00
|4.00
|2.00
|8.00
|and
|193.00
|194.00
|1.00
|5.42
|5.42
|CL25014
|484.00
|489.00
|5.00
|5.03
|25.15
|and
|484.00
|486.00
|2.00
|10.68
|21.36
|and
|507.00
|530.00
|23.00
|1.24
|28.52
|including
|512.50
|523.00
|10.50
|2.15
|22.58
|and
|521.00
|523.00
|2.00
|7.90
|15.80
|CL25015
|512.15
|526.00
|13.85
|1.90
|26.32
|including
|512.15
|513.21
|1.06
|14.95
|15.85
|including
|523.50
|526.00
|2.50
|3.46
|8.65
|and
|536.75
|538.60
|1.85
|12.06
|22.31
|and
|575.00
|579.00
|4.00
|4.91
|19.64
|CL25016
|465.56
|503.00
|37.44
|2.62
|98.09
|including
|469.80
|478.80
|9.00
|5.70
|51.30
|including
|469.80
|471.50
|1.70
|10.09
|17.15
|and
|469.80
|488.00
|18.20
|4.09
|74.44
|including
|476.50
|478.80
|2.30
|11.53
|26.52
|CL25017
|467.00
|515.95
|48.95
|2.61
|127.76
|including
|472.00
|494.00
|22.00
|4.68
|102.96
|472.00
|487.00
|15.00
|5.73
|85.95
|480.00
|487.00
|7.00
|9.35
|65.45
|including
|481.00
|483.00
|2.00
|15.05
|30.10
|CL25018
|501.00
|504.60
|3.60
|1.72
|6.19
|and
|509.00
|513.00
|4.00
|1.89
|7.56
|CL25019
|364.00
|365.00
|1.00
|4.55
|4.55
* Widths are drilled intercepts, true widths have not been determined. Gold values are length-weighted averages.
Figure 2: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (Hole CL25014)
Figure 3: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (Hole CL25015)
Figure 4: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (Hole CL25016)
Figure 5: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (Holes CL25017 and CL25018)
Figure 6: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (Hole CL25019)
Contact Lake Gold Project Overview:
The Contact Lake Gold Project covers approximately 22,790 hectares and includes the past-producing Contact Lake gold mine, which produced approx. 190,000 ounces of gold at an average head grade of 6.16 g/t Au during active mining operations between 1994 to 1998. At the time of mine closure, the price of gold hovered around $300/oz (USD) and Cameco Corporation reported that substantial gold resources were left unmined. Situated in the highly prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan, the Contact Lake Property also hosts the Preview SW, Preview North and the North Lake orogenic gold deposits. Along with the Greywacke North deposit (located 40km northeast of Contact Lake), these four deposits are wholly-owned by Trident Resources and host current Mineral Resource Estimates (see news release dated November 24th, 2025) which does not include any ounces from the past producing Contact Lake target area.Trident Resources Corp. – News Link
Quality Control:
All drill core is logged, photographed and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core is placed in sealed poly bags with unique identification numbers and transported to ALS Global in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analysis, while the other half is archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes.
At the lab, samples are received and digitally recorded then dried and pulverized into a fine powder. Gold is assayed using a 30g fire assay method and 49 additional elements are analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) samples including field blanks, duplicates and lab-certified standards are inserted in the sample stream at a rate of greater than 10% of all samples submitted to the lab. ALS Global also conducts their own internal QAQC protocol.
Table 2: Drill Hole ID Contact Lake (January, 2026)
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth(m)
|Elevation (m)
|CL25001
|507933
|6141324
|336
|-45
|198
|402
|CL25002
|507933
|6141324
|339
|-55
|311
|402
|CL25003
|507941
|6141303
|360
|-45
|236
|401
|CL25004
|507940
|6141302
|0
|-55
|182
|401
|CL25005
|507943
|6141302
|339
|-55
|194
|401
|CL25006
|508006
|6141099
|350
|-55
|362
|403
|CL25007
|508005
|6141099
|349
|-67
|419
|403
|CL25008
|507985
|6141205
|339
|-60
|344
|400
|CL25009
|507961
|6141252
|339
|-58
|296
|399
|CL25010
|507940
|6141245
|339
|-48
|230
|405
|CL25011
|507941
|6141245
|339
|-56
|245
|405
|CL25012
|507891
|6141254
|341
|-45
|209
|413
|CL25013
|507891
|6141254
|341
|-55
|215
|413
|CL25014
|507851
|6140948
|338
|-62
|548
|419
|CL25015
|507679
|6140715
|335
|-67
|659
|427
|CL25016
|507570
|6140743
|338
|-63
|560
|441
|CL25017
|507546
|6140709
|338
|-63
|665
|441
|CL25018
|507545
|6140709
|338
|-68
|596
|441
|CL25019
|507384
|6141116
|338
|-45
|365
|433
* UTM Zone 13 NAD 83
Qualified Person:
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources and the Qualified Person for Trident as defined by NI 43-101.
About Trident Resources Corp.
Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is aggressively advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.
For further information, please contact:
Trident Resources Corp.
Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer
Email: ...
For further information contact myself or:
Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., SVP Corporate Communications
Trident Resources Corp.
Telephone: 647-309-5130
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Forward-Looking Information and Statements:
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at for further information.
