Elon Musk donates ten million to support pro-Trump Senate candidate
(MENAFN) US tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has contributed $10 million to support a pro-Trump candidate running to replace retiring Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, as stated by reports on Monday.
According to sources familiar with the matter, the funds were delivered last week to a political action committee supporting Republican Nate Morris, who seeks to succeed McConnell, 83, the senior senator from Kentucky.
Despite a public falling out with President Trump last year and briefly considering forming a third party, Musk has returned to supporting Republican candidates and remains Trump’s largest individual donor.
The $10 million donation is the largest Musk has given to a Senate candidate. It came after a November dinner Musk attended with Vice President Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich.
Musk had stepped back from unofficial White House duties last year after criticism of his government efficiency project, DOGE, which faced backlash for being costly and inefficient. He also cited a need to focus on Tesla, which experienced declining sales and protests linked to his political activities.
