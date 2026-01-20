Nxera Pharma Establishes Metabolic Advisory Council To Advance Next-Generation Therapies For Obesity And Metabolic Disorders

Council brings together leading global scientific and clinical experts in metabolic diseases to guide development of Nxera's expanding proprietary pipeline



Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 20 January 2026 – Nxera Pharma Co. Ltd (“Nxera” or“the Company; TSE 4565) today announces the formation of a Metabolic Advisory Council comprising world-leading industry experts to provide scientific, clinical, and strategic guidance as Nxera advances its rapidly growing pipeline of next-generation therapies targeting obesity and metabolic disorders.

The three founding members of the council are:



Professor Sir Stephen O'Rahilly, University of Cambridge – globally recognized for pioneering research into the genetic and molecular mechanisms of metabolic diseases and a scientific leader whose discoveries have shaped modern obesity and diabetes treatment.

Professor Tricia Tan, Imperial College London – a distinguished clinician-scientist specializing in metabolic medicine and endocrinology, known for her translational research in appetite regulation and metabolic diagnostics. Dr. Mads Tang-Christensen, Novo Nordisk alumnus and biotech innovator – a veteran leader in obesity biology with deep experience in metabolic hormone pathways, target validation, and first-in-class therapeutics development.

In August 2025, Nxera announced the launch of a broad proprietary pipeline advancing next-generation, best-in-class therapies for obesity and metabolic disorders. Nxera's pipeline is designed to address emerging patient needs in:



Long-term weight maintenance, through scalable, convenient oral therapies

Co-morbid metabolic, cardiovascular, renal and liver conditions

Reducing side effects and broadening out to difficult-to-treat populations Improved tolerability and differentiated mechanisms, enabled by the Company's proprietary NxWaveTM structure-based GPCR design platform

By bringing together three of the most respected scientific leaders in metabolic disease, the Council will provide guidance that strengthens Nxera's position as it advances its next-generation assets toward clinical development.

Dr. Patrik Foerch, Chief Scientific Officer and President of Nxera Pharma UK, commented:“The formation of the Metabolic Advisory Council marks an important milestone in our ambition to deliver best-in-class therapies for obesity and metabolic disorders. Sir Stephen, Professor Tan, and Dr. Tang-Christensen each bring exceptional expertise that will directly influence our scientific strategy and clinical development plans. Their collective insight will enable us to accelerate the progression of our next-generation metabolic programs, ensuring our pipeline is shaped by the highest standards of scientific rigor and real-world patient need.”

–END–

Additional Information

Biography of Professor Sir Stephen O'Rahilly

Prof. O'Rahilly is internationally recognized for his pioneering research into the genetic and molecular basis of human metabolic and endocrine diseases. Prof. O'Rahilly currently serves as Professor of Clinical Biochemistry and Medicine at the University of Cambridge, Director of the MRC Metabolic Diseases Unit, an Honorary Consultant Physician at Addenbrookes Hospital and a Fellow of Pembroke College, Cambridge. He also co-founded Marea Therapeutics, a cardioendocrine biotech company backed by leading international life science investors including Third Rock Ventures, Forbion, Omega, Perceptive Advisors, Sofinnova Partners, and Surveyor Capital, underscoring his long-standing commitment to translating cutting-edge science into real-world therapies.

Biography of Professor Tricia Tan

Professor Tricia Tan is Chair in Metabolic Medicine and Endocrinology at Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, and Director of R&D at NW London Pathology. She has over 20 years' experience in gut hormone research and physiological studies into the impact of gut hormones on appetite and metabolic regulation. She has completed several Phase 1 trials on gut hormone analogs and co-founded the obesity therapeutics spin-out company Zihipp Ltd. (now part of Pfizer). She is the director of the UK Endocrinology Supraregional Assay Service Gut Hormone service, and her clinical research spans from the diagnosis and treatment of neuroendocrine tumours to diagnostic testing in endocrine disorders.

Biography of Dr. Mads Tang-Christensen

Dr. Mads Tang-Christensen has more than 20 years of leadership experience in obesity and metabolic disease research across the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. Mads is currently CSO at Antag Therapeutics, Embark Laboratories and Incipiam Pharma. He has held various leadership roles in diabetes and obesity at Novo Nordisk, most recently Corporate Vice President, where he was the Global Head of Obesity and Liver Disease Research. Mads co-founded Gubra Aps and Rheoscience A/S, where he held executive positions. He is currently a Professor of Physiology at Monash University, Melbourne. He has authored close to 50 scientific publications and holds an M.D. and a Ph.D. in Neurobiology from the University of Copenhagen.

About Nxera Pharma

Nxera Pharma is a technology powered biopharma company in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally. The Company has built an agile, new-generation commercial business in Japan to develop and commercialize innovative medicines, including several launched products, to address this high-value, large and growing market and those in the broader APAC region. In addition, powered by its unique NxWaveTM GPCR structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company is advancing an extensive pipeline internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies. Nxera Pharma operates at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

For more information, please visit

LinkedIn: @NxeraPharma | X: @NxeraPharma | YouTube: @NxeraPharma

QUVIVIQ® is trademark of Idorsia Ltd.

Enquiries:

Media and Investor Relations

Shinya Tsuzuki, VP, Head of Investor Relations

Maya Bennison, Communications Manager

+81 (0)3 5962 5718 | +44 (0)1223 949390 |...

MEDiSTRAVA (for International Media)

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth

+44 (0)203 928 6900 |...

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development, and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Nxera Pharma Group's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.