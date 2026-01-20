New Final Terms For Euro Medium Term Note Programme - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
20 January 2026
Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note
Programme
Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of EUR 500,000,000 Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes due 2038, which are issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 May 2025.
The final terms dated 19 January 2026 and the Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 May 2025 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit/ir.
Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Lisberg, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 77, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.
