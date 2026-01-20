Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Final Terms For Euro Medium Term Note Programme - Nykredit Realkredit A/S


2026-01-20 03:16:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

20 January 2026

Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note
Programme

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of EUR 500,000,000 Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes due 2038, which are issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 May 2025.

The final terms dated 19 January 2026 and the Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 May 2025 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Lisberg, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 77, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Attachment

  • Nykredit_Realkredit_New_final_terms_for_Euro_Medium_Term_Note_Programme_2026-01-20

MENAFN20012026004107003653ID1110622770



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search