BJP's New National President's Uncle Fondly Recalls Childhood Memories, Reveals Nickname

Patna, Jan 20 (IANS) As Nitin Nabin was elected as the BJP's National President during the organisational event 'Sangathan Parv' at the party headquarters in New Delhi, becoming the youngest leader to hold the post, his uncle Teni on Tuesday fondly recalled his childhood memories and revealed his nickname.

Speaking to IANS, Teni said he had been closely involved in Nitin Nabin's upbringing since his early years.“I have taken care of him since childhood. I used to take him to school every day. He is a very good human being and loves me like I am his father,” he said.

Recalling his younger days, Teni said Nitin was extremely fond of cricket and was quite thin as a child.

“He was very skinny and weak during his early years. I used to carry him on my shoulders and used to eat whatever he used to love. At home, I always called him 'Neetu',” he added with a smile.

Teni also highlighted Nitin Nabin's humble and friendly nature, saying that his personality has remained unchanged despite his political success.“He is very friendly. Even if someone comes to meet him at 2 a.m., he makes sure to meet them. No one returns without seeing him. He takes care of everyone,” he said.

He further shared that Nitin continues to show deep respect for elders.“Whenever he comes home, he touches our feet. He is very kind-hearted. His wife is also very good and takes care of me,” Teni said.

Expressing pride in his nephew's achievement, Teni said,“I am extremely happy today. From the beginning, I used to say that he would become the king of Bihar or achieve something even bigger. What I believed has come true. He has become a great person.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nabin on his appointment.

Outgoing BJP national chief J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and National Returning Officer for BJP's 'Sangathan Parv' K. Laxman were present on the stage.

During this, K. Laxman announced Nitin Nabin as the new BJP National President and handed him the election certificate.

Several other senior leaders of the party, including all the Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, national office bearers, state unit presidents, and members of the party's national executive committee, were also present at the headquarters during the Sangathan Parv.