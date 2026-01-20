Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Govt Over Man's Death, Cites 'No Accountability'

Rahul Gandhi Slams 'Lack of Accountability'

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday raised concerns over the lack of accountability after the death of a 27-year-old man who died after his car plunged into the drain in Greater Noida's Sector 150 area.

In a post on X, the Congress leader cited the various national issues that claimed innocent lives and attributed them to a lack of accountability, in a veiled attack on the BJP government. "Roads kill, Bridges kill, Fires kill, Water kills, Pollution kills, Corruption kills, Indifference kills; India's urban collapse isn't about lack of money, technology, or solutions. It's about lack of accountability," he wrote in the post. The Congress MP also gave an abbreviation: "TINA: There Is No Accountability."

Probe Assured, Family Alleges Negligence

Earlier today, Gautam Buddh Nagar SDM Sadar Ashutosh Gupta ensured action against the culprit after a 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta passed away after his car plunged into a drain in Greater Noida. "This is a very unfortunate incident, and an investigation is underway. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," he said.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has alleged gross administrative negligence, claiming that timely intervention could have saved his life as he struggled in the water for nearly two hours.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's father, Rajkumar Mehta, said, "My son was struggling to save himself. My son was crying out for help, asking people to help him, but most of the crowd was just watching. Some people were making videos."

He further alleged, "My son struggled for 2 hours to save his life. The officials and staff present were unable to save him. They did not have any divers. There is negligence on the part of the administration in this entire matter."

Rajkumar Mehta demanded strict action against those responsible and the implementation of improved safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. (ANI)

