Jaipur Man Creates Pure Silver Wedding Invitation Worth ₹25 Lakh For Daughter's Wedding

Jaipur businessman Shiv Johari created a unique all-silver wedding invitation for his daughter, costing Rs 25 lakh. This 3 kg box-shaped card features carvings of 65 deities and other special details.

Some wedding invitations often go viral on social media due to their extravagance. Many try to show off their wealth and status through the invitation card itself. A few years ago, the wedding invitation of former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy's daughter, Brahmini, made big news. Similarly, an invitation made by a man from Jaipur, Rajasthan, for his daughter's wedding is now going viral. Yes, this wedding invitation is no less than a masterpiece. Instead of a traditional farewell for his daughter, businessman Shiv Johari decided to turn it into a celebration of faith, tradition, and emotions.

Yes, Jaipur businessman Shiv Johari has created a box-shaped wedding invitation made entirely of pure silver. It weighs about three kilograms and cost around Rs. 25 lakh. This intricately crafted wedding invitation card, measuring about 8 x 6.5 inches and 3 inches deep, is now the talk of the town. It's reported that Johari presented this invitation to his son-in-law's mother, symbolically stating that he is not just sending his daughter to their home but entrusting her future to divine protection. 'I want to invite not only relatives but all the gods and goddesses to my daughter's wedding,' said Shiv Johari. He added, 'I bless the new couple to be happy throughout their lives.'

The card features detailed carvings of 65 deities, each thoughtfully created. At the top is Ganesha, with Goddess Parvati on one side and Shiva on the other. Below them are Goddess Lakshmi and Vishnu. Then there are two forms of Tirupati Balaji and his gatekeepers. The design also includes deities holding fans and lamps, and others playing conch shells and drums. In the center of the card, the names of the bride, Shruti Johari, and the groom, Harsh Soni, are engraved in a poetic style. Elephants surround their names, showering flowers, symbolizing prosperity and an auspicious start. The exterior of the invitation features Ashtalakshmi and her attendants. On the back, the Sun God is carved, shining a bright light on Tirupati Balaji. The names of both families are also engraved inside the card, making it not just an invitation but a memento documenting the family's emotions and heritage.

Another very notable aspect of the design is the depiction of Lord Krishna's life from birth to childhood. The South Indian style depiction shows Krishna with one face and five bodies, surrounded by eight cows looking at him with devotion. Around the edges of the card, the ten avatars of Vishnu are carved. Another unique feature is that the invitation is assembled using 128 pieces of silver without a single nail or screw. Johari took about a year to conceptualize and design the card himself, stating that every detail reflects his devotion and love for his daughter.

Social media users have called this special invitation a work of art, a father's love, and a very meaningful wedding invitation. Many have described it as a wonderful representation of Indian wedding beliefs and emotions.