Hecla Mining Stock Eyes Third Day Of Gains As Trump's Greenland Push Sparks Safe-Haven Fever For Gold, Silver



SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) jumped 3% in overnight trading, and iShares Silver Trust (SLV) soared over 5%, according to Yahoo Finance.

Hecla Mining has also been sharpening its focus on gold as well and last year said that it had received a permit from the U.S. for the Polaris Exploration Project in Mineral County, Nevada. On Saturday, Trump said that he would impose extra tariffs on European countries opposing his move and noted that these duties would remain in place until a deal for Greenland is reached.

Hecla Mining shares have gained more than 38% so far this year, extending the massive 300% rally from 2025, as gold and silver prices continue to surge. Heightened geopolitical tensions, fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed interest in Greenland, have further boosted demand for safe-haven metals.

Shares of the company, one of the largest silver producers in the United States and Canada, were up nearly 8% in overnight trading, according to Yahoo Finance. If gains hold through Tuesday's session, the stock is on track for its third straight day of advances.

The rally has also been supported by Hecla's recent inclusion in the S & P MidCap 400 Index. The miner operates a diversified portfolio of silver and gold assets across the U.S. and Canada.

Hecla has also been sharpening its focus on gold. Last year, the company said it received a U.S. permit for its Polaris Exploration Project in Mineral County, Nevada, clearing the way for exploration activities to begin in 2026.

Silver And Gold Prices

Spot gold jumped 0.7% to $4,699.93 per ounce by 12:14 a.m. ET, having hit an ‌all-time high of $4,701.23 earlier, according to a Reuters report. The report noted that spot silver hit a record high of $94.72.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) jumped 3% in overnight trading, and iShares Silver Trust (SLV) soared over 5%, according to Yahoo Finance. Veteran technical analyst Michael Oliver said last week silver's breakout was likely to be explosive, with prices potentially racing past $200 an ounce sooner than expected and even reaching $500.

Retail sentiment on GLD improved to 'neutral' from 'bearish' a week ago, and SLV was in the 'bullish' territory, compared to 'bearish' a week ago. While retail message volumes on GLD were 'low', and on SLV 'high'.

Trump Pushes New Tariffs

On Saturday, Trump said he would impose extra tariffs on European countries opposing his move and noted that these duties would remain in place until a deal for Greenland is reached. Trump, in a Truth Social post on Saturday, said that China and Russia want Greenland, and there's nothing that Denmark can do about it.

He noted that starting on Feb. 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Finland will be charged a 10% tariff on any goods sent to the U.S. Trump said that on June 1, the tariff will increase to 25% and will remain due and payable until a deal is reached for the“complete and total purchase of Greenland.”

Greenland, which lies between North America and Europe, is ruled by Denmark and is known for its vast natural resources, including rare-earth minerals, oil, and gas.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Hecla Mining remained unchanged in the 'bullish' territory compared to a day ago, with message volumes at 'high' levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last month, retail message volumes on Stocktwits jumped 367%, while the stock saw a 21% spike in followers on the platform.

Shares of Hecla Mining have nearly gained 400% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.