Ramayanam To SSMB29: 8 Most Expensive Films Creating Massive Buzz In Bollywood

From Ramayanam to SSMB29, India's film industry is gearing up for some of the most expensive and ambitious projects ever. These high-budget movies promise grand visuals, star-studded casts, and unforgettable cinematic experiences.

Budget: 1600 Crore

Produced by Namit Malhotra, this two-part film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. Part one costs 900 crore, part two 700 crore. Releasing Diwali 2026 & 2027.

Budget: 1000 Crore

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this film stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The final title and release date have not been announced yet.

Budget: 800 Crore

Atlee Kumar directs Allu Arjun for the first time. Reports suggest Deepika Padukone will star opposite Allu Arjun in this high-budget movie.

Budget: 700 Crore

Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, this is the sequel to 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Nag Ashwin directs. The first part's budget was 600 crore.

Budget: 500 Crore (Estimated)

After 'Pushpa 1 & 2', director Sukumar is bringing the third part with Allu Arjun. It was announced in 'Pushpa 2's end credits. The budget is expected to exceed 500 crore.

Budget: 500 Crore

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, details are scarce. It may star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone in important roles.

Budget: 400 Crore

Reports claim this will be superstar Thalapathy Vijay's last film before he enters politics. Directed by H. Vinoth, it also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. Releasing in 2026.

Budget: 400 Crore

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced this film. Kamal Haasan will return in the lead role. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil will also star.