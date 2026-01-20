Karnataka Weather Alert Today: IMD Warns Of Severe Cold As Dry Weather Persists Across The State

IMD has issued a Karnataka weather alert as severe cold and dry conditions persist across the state. Mysuru and Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11°C, while coastal, southern and northern interior districts remain dry.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that several parts of the state are experiencing severe cold weather, particularly during the early morning and night hours.

According to the IMD, dry weather will prevail across the coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada today. Along with dry conditions, residents may experience cooler temperatures, especially during the morning hours. No rainfall activity is expected in these regions.

The southern interior districts, including Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya and Mysuru, are expected to experience dry weather.

Other districts such as Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga and Vijayanagar will also witness similar conditions, accompanied by cold nights and early mornings.

The northern interior districts of Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijayanagar have been experiencing dry weather for the past several days. The Meteorological Department has said that this dry spell will continue today, with no significant change in weather conditions.