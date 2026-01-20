Minor Burned In Acid Attack, Gruesome Assault Leaves Girl Scarred In Rajasthan

A 14‐year‐old girl in Rajasthan was attacked with acid while walking to school in Sri Ganganagar district, leading to the arrest of a 19‐year‐old man after a three‐day search.

Police identified the accused as Omprakash alias Jani, who had first noticed the girl at a wedding he was photographing. When he later attempted to contact her and was rebuffed, he allegedly felt humiliated and decided to retaliate.

Investigators said Omprakash rode past the girl in the Subhash Park area and hurled a bottle of acid at her. The attack caused burns to her clothes and one finger, narrowly avoiding more serious injuries.

To conceal his identity, Omprakash covered his face with a cloth and helmet and wrapped the bike's number plate. Despite these measures, CCTV footage from the area captured the incident. Initially, he could not be identified, but police traced him using technical and local clues.

Superintendent of Police Dr Amrita Duhan announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to the accused. Following his arrest on Monday, police escorted him through the local market as a public warning against such crimes and to reinforce the authority of law.

Officials revealed that Omprakash was motivated by anger over unrequited feelings. The incident, caught on camera, highlighted the dangers faced by young girls and the need for vigilance.

The girl, a class 9 student, is receiving medical care for her injuries. Authorities confirmed that further investigation is underway, and additional legal action will follow based on findings.

Police emphasised that strict measures will be taken to deter similar crimes, while child protection agencies have been informed to ensure the victim receives necessary support.