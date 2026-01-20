120 ISIS Prisoners Escape From Syrian Jail

Syria's Interior Ministry said 120 Islamic State militants escaped from a prison in the city of Shaddadi following recent fighting in the area.

The escape occurred during clashes between the Syrian army and Kurdish-led forces, prompting conflicting accounts over how many inmates fled.

Prisons holding Islamic State suspects in northeastern Syria have long been vulnerable due to overcrowding, limited resources, and ongoing conflict.

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces guard thousands of suspected ISIS members, a burden Western governments have been reluctant to help resolve.

The Interior Ministry said security forces and the army moved into the prison after the escape and rearrested 81 fugitives following search operations.

State media reported that a curfew was imposed in Shaddadi as authorities intensified efforts to track down the remaining escapees.

Syrian Democratic Forces said they lost control of the Al-Qatan prison after army attacks, a claim the military has denied.

The Interior Ministry said it will now assume management of the prison as security responsibilities shift following the clashes. The incident highlights persistent instability in eastern Syria, where ISIS remnants continue to exploit gaps created by rival forces.

