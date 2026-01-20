NORAD Aircraft Arrive In Greenland For Pre-Planned Defence Activities

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Aircraft from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) are set to arrive at the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland in the coming days as part of previously scheduled operations, according to an official statement.

The deployment will complement NORAD aviation assets already operating from bases in the continental United States and Canada. Together, the forces will support a range of pre-planned NORAD activities, drawing on the longstanding defence cooperation between the United States and Canada, as well as the Kingdom of Denmark.

The activities have been coordinated with the Danish authorities, and all participating forces are operating with the required diplomatic clearances. The Government of Greenland has also been informed in advance of the planned operations.

NORAD is a joint US-Canadian command responsible for aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning across North America.