Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Strike On Critical Infrastructure Reported In Vinnytsia Region

2026-01-20 03:08:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Natalia Zabolotna, the Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to her, there were no casualties. All relevant services are working at the scene.

Read also: Russian commander notified in absentia of suspicion over orders to strike Ukraine's energy sector

As reported by Ukrinform, emergency power cuts have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by Russian strikes.

UkrinForm

