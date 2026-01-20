403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Strike On Critical Infrastructure Reported In Vinnytsia Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Natalia Zabolotna, the Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.
According to her, there were no casualties. All relevant services are working at the scene.Read also: Russian commander notified in absentia of suspicion over orders to strike Ukraine's energy sector
As reported by Ukrinform, emergency power cuts have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by Russian strikes.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment