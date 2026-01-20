Russians Attack Residential Areas And Energy Facilities In Odesa Region
He stated that“at dawn, the enemy cynically attacked civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region again. The strikes were directed at residential areas and energy facilities.”
In Chornomorsk, a UAV hit a multi-story residential building. The facade and windows were damaged. No information about casualties has been received, and the details are being clarified.
Damage to an energy infrastructure facility was recorded in the Odesa district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
Emergency and utility services are working at the scene.Read also: Russian war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,130 over past day
As reported by Ukrinform, emergency power cuts have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine due to the difficult situation in the power system resulting from Russian strikes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment