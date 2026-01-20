Russians Attack Residential Areas And Energy Facilities In Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper, reported this on Telegram.

He stated that“at dawn, the enemy cynically attacked civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region again. The strikes were directed at residential areas and energy facilities.”

In Chornomorsk, a UAV hit a multi-story residential building. The facade and windows were damaged. No information about casualties has been received, and the details are being clarified.

Damage to an energy infrastructure facility was recorded in the Odesa district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Emergency and utility services are working at the scene.

As reported by Ukrinform, emergency power cuts have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine due to the difficult situation in the power system resulting from Russian strikes.