Enemies Hit Industrial Facility In Poltava Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“Fires broke out in several locations. Rescuers quickly extinguished them,” the report said.

The State Emergency Service's equipment was involved in the work, along with two Ukrzaliznytsia fire trains.

As reported by Ukrinform, a critical infrastructure facility was hit during a Russian attack in the Vinnytsia region on the night of January 20.