Enemies Hit Industrial Facility In Poltava Region
“Fires broke out in several locations. Rescuers quickly extinguished them,” the report said.
The State Emergency Service's equipment was involved in the work, along with two Ukrzaliznytsia fire trains.Read also: Russian commander notified in absentia of suspicion over orders to strike Ukraine's energy sector
As reported by Ukrinform, a critical infrastructure facility was hit during a Russian attack in the Vinnytsia region on the night of January 20.
