Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemies Hit Industrial Facility In Poltava Region

2026-01-20 03:08:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“Fires broke out in several locations. Rescuers quickly extinguished them,” the report said.

The State Emergency Service's equipment was involved in the work, along with two Ukrzaliznytsia fire trains.

Read also: Russian commander notified in absentia of suspicion over orders to strike Ukraine's energy sector

As reported by Ukrinform, a critical infrastructure facility was hit during a Russian attack in the Vinnytsia region on the night of January 20.

