20 January - Day Of Both Tragedy And Courage In Azerbaijani History - Israeli Embassy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)January 20, 1990, remains etched in Azerbaijan's history as a day of both tragedy and courage - an awakening forged in blood and resilience, the publication of the Israeli Embassy on X said, Trend reports.

"Under the shadow of tanks, a nation's will did not break; it became an oath of freedom. Time passes, but the lesson endures: oppression is temporary, the spirit of a people is eternal. We honor those who gave their lives for the future, drawing strength from their sacrifice to build peace and harmony for generations to come," the publication reads.

On the night of January 19–20, 1990, and without the prior imposition of a state of emergency, the Soviet military initiated operations against Azerbaijan. The tragedy resulted in the deaths of 147 individuals, with 744 sustaining severe injuries and 841 being unlawfully detained. Furthermore, the Soviet forces' actions led to the destruction of 200 residential buildings, as well as extensive damage to both private and state property.