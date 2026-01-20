JCC: National Council For Future Technology Boosts Digital Transformation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's chairmanship of the National Council for Future Technology meeting highlights the leadership's clear commitment to shaping Jordan's digital future and its firm belief in the role of technology as a key driver of economic growth and improved quality of life, according to Representative of the ICT sector at Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Haitham Rawajbeh.Rawajbeh praised the achievements of the National Council for Future Technology during its first year, noting that the initiatives launched, particularly in education, healthcare, and service deliver,y demonstrate how digital solutions can be effectively aligned with national priorities and directly benefit citizens.He stated that the Crown Prince's focus on the private sector's role in advancing artificial intelligence reflects a strategic shift toward innovation, development, and local production, moving beyond conventional technology use to strengthen economic competitiveness and enhance sectoral performance.Rawajbeh added that the private sector's agility, technical expertise, and innovative capabilities position it as a central partner in implementing the Council's vision, through technology localization, knowledge transfer, investment in advanced digital solutions, and the development of skilled national talent able to keep pace with global technological change.He further stressed that expanding and refining the Council's initiatives in response to user feedback will build public confidence in digital services and ensure lasting, measurable impact across public services and the national economy.Concluding, Rawajbeh affirmed that the Jordan Chamber of Commerce remains committed to supporting the national digital transformation agenda by empowering the private sector, strengthening collaboration with government institutions, and fostering an enabling environment for technology adoption and innovation, paving the way toward a sustainable, knowledge-based economy and enhanced economic competitiveness.