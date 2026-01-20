Finland, Qatar To Strengthen Strategic Defence Partnership At DIMDEX

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Director General of Defence Policy Department at the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Finland Janne Kuusela lead the Finnish Delegation representing the Finnish Minister of Defence, H E Antti Häkkänen, at Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026).

The Finnish Embassy in Doha in a statement said that, in the sidelines of the exhibition, a Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Finland and the Ministry of Defence of the State of Qatar on cooperation in the field of research, development, production and procurement of defence equipment and industrial cooperation. The signing marks a significant milestone in Finnish Qatari defence relations, establishing a framework for long-term strategic partnership.

Kuusela noted that the Letter of Intent underscores the mutual trust between our two countries and opens avenues for long-term collaboration in the field of defence and security.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Finland, H E Juha Mustonen, highlighted that the signing of this Letter of Intent reflects depth of the shared commitment to enhancing strategic cooperation between the Republic of Finland and the State of Qatar.