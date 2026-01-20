Consensus Estimates Ahead Of Q4 2025
Conference Call
Alm. Brand Group will report its Q4 2025 results on January 29 at 07:30 CET and host a conference call with management at 11:00 CET on the day of release.
Dial in for analysts and investors (pincode: 465218):
Denmark: +45 89 87 50 45
UK: +44 20 3936 2999
USA: +1 646 233 4753
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Mads Thinggaard - Head of Investor Relations & ESG - mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Press:
Mikkel Luplau Schmidt - Head of Communications and Media Relations - mobile no. +45 2052 3883
