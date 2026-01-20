At 45, Nitin Nabin Ushers In BJP's Youth-Led Era As President

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Nitin Nabin, born on May 23, 1980, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, has emerged as one of the youngest and most dynamic leaders in Indian politics.

On Tuesday, he was unanimously elected as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the age of 45, succeeding Jagat Prakash Nadda.

His elevation reflects the party's emphasis on generational change, organisational discipline and grassroots connect. With thirty-seven nomination sets, including those from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the transition was smooth and widely welcomed within the BJP fold.

Coming from a political lineage, Nitin Nabin is the son of late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a respected four-time MLA from Patna West and a senior BJP figure in Bihar. His mother was the late Meera Sinha. He belongs to the Chitraguptavanshi Kayastha community.

He completed his schooling at St Michael's High School in Patna, clearing Class 10 under CBSE in 1996, followed by intermediate studies at CSKM Public School in New Delhi in 1998.

Nitin Nabin stepped into electoral politics early. In 2006, he won a by-election to the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Patna West after his father's demise.

Following delimitation, he shifted to Bankipur constituency and has represented it uninterrupted since 2010, securing victories in 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025. This makes him a five-time MLA with consistently strong margins.

In successive NDA governments in Bihar, he handled important cabinet portfolios, including Road Construction on multiple occasions, Urban Development and Housing, and Law and Justice. His tenure saw focus on infrastructure projects, urban renewal and welfare measures for journalists, ASHA workers and other sections.

Parallel to his legislative career, Nitin Nabin built a formidable reputation in the party organisation.

He served as the state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Bihar and later as its national general secretary. He was entrusted with critical in-charge roles in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh, notably steering the party's campaign in the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls. In December 2025, he was appointed national working president, a position that positioned him directly for the top organisational post.

Known for quiet determination, ideological clarity, administrative efficiency and unwavering loyalty to the party, Nitin Nabin now leads the BJP.

With Assembly elections approaching in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and the 2029 Lok Sabha battle on the horizon, his presidency is expected to strengthen booth-level machinery, expand the party's footprint and align organisational efforts closely with the government's development agenda under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.