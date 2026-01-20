403
Türkiye, Uzbekistan to Convene Strategic Summit in Ankara
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Uzbekistan will convene the fourth session of their Joint Strategic Planning Group on Tuesday in the Turkish capital Ankara, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov serving as co-chairs for the bilateral discussions.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Monday that the inaugural session of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan 4+4 Mechanism will simultaneously take place on the same day, marking a significant expansion of diplomatic cooperation between the two nations.
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin are scheduled to participate alongside their Uzbek counterparts during the high-level diplomatic engagement. The meetings are expected to address strategic security, intelligence sharing, and defense coordination initiatives between both countries.
