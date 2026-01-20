Insurance Accountants Empowers Payment Solutions Through AMS360 Integration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Insurance Accountants announced an AMS360 accounting integration that supports payment handling and reconciliation for independent insurance agencies. Using the accounting functionality within AMS360, a full agency management system, the integration supports agency financial operations inside the platform. The setup reduces manual work while improving alignment with compliance requirements.

As agencies grow, payment processing and accounting tasks often become bottlenecks. Manual reconciliations and fragmented commission tracking can create financial blind spots that slow decisions and strain internal teams. Insurance Accountants developed the integration to address these challenges by supporting agency accounting processes within the platform agencies already use for agency management.

Through the integration, Insurance Accountants delivers AMS360 accounting support focused on bookkeeping, reconciliations, and commission management. These are handled within AMS360's accounting functionality, allowing agencies to maintain consistent records without relying on disconnected tools or duplicate data entry. This approach improves cash flow tracking and reduces discrepancies tied to manual processes.

The integration also improves payment workflows by automating bank reconciliation and structuring commission allocation to reflect agency-specific compensation models. These workflows support timely payouts and operational reporting tied to payments and commissions, giving agency teams clearer visibility into day-to-day activity.

In addition, the integration strengthens operational visibility by keeping necessary data up to date within AMS360. Agencies can track activity, identify issues earlier, and make informed decisions without waiting for end-of-period adjustments. This supports more effective collaboration with CPAs and external advisors, as records remain organized and up to date.

Implementation is managed by the Insurance Accountants' accounting team, allowing agencies to continue normal operations while accounting workflows are configured correctly within AMS360. The integration is designed to align with existing agency processes rather than disrupt them.

With this AMS360 accounting integration, Insurance Accountants reinforces its role as a long-term accounting partner for independent agencies. For agencies without in-house accounting, Insurance Accountants handles the work end-to-end, supporting teams nationwide of any size.

About Insurance Accountants

Insurance Accountants is a Scottsdale, Arizona–based provider of insurance accounting services for independent agencies across the United States. The firm provides accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, and financial management services built to support operations across leading management systems. Insurance Accountants supports agencies with accurate financial records, streamlined workflows, and scalable processes built for long-term stability.