Little India Central Park Introduces Lunch Buffet For The First Time Ever
This marks a major milestone for the Central Park location and a long-requested addition from the neighborhood. While Little India's lunch buffet has been a Denver staple for decades, Central Park guests have never had the opportunity to experience it - until now.
“This is something our Central Park guests have been asking for since day one,” said Simeran Baidwan, Owner of Little India Restaurants.“Bringing the buffet to this location feels like completing the circle. It's not just an expansion - it's a first, and we're incredibly excited to finally make it happen.”
The Little India lunch buffet has earned a loyal following across Denver for its generous spread, consistency, and authentic flavors. Guests can expect a rotating selection of house favorites including classic curries, vegetarian and vegan dishes, freshly baked naan, basmati rice, and signature recipes prepared daily using traditional spices and techniques.
With the introduction of the buffet at Central Park, Little India will now officially offer its lunch buffet at all four Denver locations, making it easier than ever for guests across the city to enjoy one of Denver's most beloved Indian lunch traditions.
Participating Locations (Buffet Available Daily 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.):
Little India – Central Park (now offering buffet for the first time ever)
Little India – Highlands
Little India – Wash Park / Downing
Little India – 6th Avenue
For Central Park, the addition represents more than a menu update - it's a celebration of community, accessibility, and the neighborhood's growing love for Indian cuisine.
Whether you're discovering Little India for the first time or have been waiting patiently for the buffet to arrive in Central Park, the wait is officially over.
About Little India Restaurants
Founded in Denver in 1998, Little India Restaurants have become a cornerstone of the city's dining scene, known for authentic Indian cuisine, warm hospitality, and time-honored family recipes. With four locations across Denver, Little India continues to evolve while staying true to the flavors and traditions that made it a local favorite.
