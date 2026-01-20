Pappu Yadav Slams Bihar HM, Patna Police Over Initial Negligence In Probe Into NEET Aspirant's Death In Hostel (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 20 (IANS) Following the sensational case of a NEET aspirant's mysterious death in a girls' hostel in Bihar's capital Patna, Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has launched a sharp attack on Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary, accusing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government and the police of inaction during the crucial initial phase of the incident.

Speaking to mediapersons in Patna, Pappu Yadav questioned the conduct of the Patna Police and the Bihar government.

“After the incident came to the notice of the police, why was the victim taken to a private hospital instead of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH)? The Nitish Kumar government has spent Rs 5,500 crore on renovating PMCH, yet it has no faith in its own premier hospital. What is the meaning of investing crores of rupees if patients are not treated there?” he asked.

He further alleged that the victim was taken to PMCH only after her death for post-mortem examination.

“Even before the post-mortem report was out, Patna Police ruled out the possibility of sexual assault. Who are they trying to protect in this case?” Yadav questioned.

Highlighting serious lapses in the investigation, the MP said the incident occurred on January 6, and the victim died on January 11, but the Patna Police failed to record her statement during this period.

“The family members were continuously alleging foul play. They staged a protest at Kargil Chowk, but instead of taking action, the police resorted to a lathi charge. This reflects grave negligence and insensitivity,” he said.

Yadav also referred to a similar incident at the Perfect Girls' Hostel on Fraser Road, questioning why the police had not taken adequate action there as well.

“The victim in that case was a resident of Goh block in Aurangabad. Despite allegations of foul play by the family, no concrete action was taken against the culprits,” he alleged.

Raising concerns over student safety, Pappu Yadav said that girls' hostels and paying guest accommodations are mushrooming across Patna without proper guidelines or safety measures.

“Five and six-storey buildings are being constructed without following building bylaws. Samrat Choudhary uses bulldozers to demolish the huts of the poor, but when will his bulldozer act against these illegal hostels?” he asked.