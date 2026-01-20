Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese Yuan Gains Ground Against U.S. Dollar

2026-01-20 02:32:38
(MENAFN) China's renminbi notched gains against the greenback on Tuesday, with its reference rate climbing to 7.0006, marking a 45-pip appreciation, data from the China Foreign Exchange Trade System revealed.

The Tuesday adjustment reflects strengthening momentum for the yuan, which operates within prescribed trading boundaries set by Chinese monetary authorities.

Under current regulations governing China's spot foreign exchange market, the currency maintains a fluctuation band allowing 2 percent movement—either upward or downward—from its daily benchmark rate throughout each trading session.

Financial institutions designated as market makers submit price quotes prior to the interbank market's opening bell each business day. These submissions undergo weighted averaging to establish the yuan-dollar central parity rate, which serves as the trading day's official reference point.

