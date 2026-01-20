DUBAI BASKETBALL PARTNERS WITH BAUERFEIND TO ELEVATE HIGH-PERFORMANCE ATHLETE CARE IN THE UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Global sports medicine leader and Olympic partner brings its performance and medical expertise to the region's first professional basketball franchise competing in European leagues

Partnership supports Dubai's ambition to build a world-class ecosystem for sport excellence

Dubai Basketball has announced a new strategic partnership for the 2025/26 season with Bauerfeind, the global leader in sports medicine and orthopaedic support, bringing world-class performance, protection and recovery expertise into the UAE's high-performance professional basketball ecosystem.

Bauerfeind is an internationally recognised healthcare brand specialising in innovative medical and sports solutions, with decades of expertise in movement science. Designing and manufacturing high-quality braces, supports and compression products trusted by elite-level athletes worldwide, the company is a long-standing partner of high-performance sport. Bauerfeind is also an official medical support partner of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, continuing a twenty-year association with the Olympic movement and supporting athletes competing at the highest level of international competition.

Through this partnership, Bauerfeind brings its global expertise into Dubai Basketball's high-performance environment, supporting the club's continued rise as the city's first professional sports team competing in two international leagues – the EuroLeague and ABA League. Bauerfeind will provide professional trauma items and start-up kits containing performance and recovery products tailored to the physical demands of professional basketball. The partnership also places a strong emphasis on recovery and injury prevention, with all solutions guided by evidence-based sports medicine principles and adapted to the individual athlete.

As Dubai Basketball rapidly establishes itself among the leading teams in the region, the collaboration reinforces the club's ambition to operate at the highest international standards and reflect the region's broader ambition to develop a world-class sports ecosystem underpinned by excellence in athlete care, sports science and performance infrastructure.

Established in the Middle East in 2008, Bauerfeind Middle East serves the UAE, GCC and North African markets, working closely with healthcare professionals, athletes and institutions to deliver German-engineered, evidence-based medical solutions. The partnership with Dubai Basketball further reinforces Bauerfeind's long-standing commitment to advancing professional sport and athlete care across the region.

Karl Schmidt, Regional Director, Bauerfeind Middle East and Africa, said“Basketball is one of the most physically demanding sports, where performance, resilience, and long-term health must work in balance. This partnership with Dubai Basketball is not just about support on game day; it's about standing with athletes through every training session, every recovery, and every return to the court. We are proud to partner with Dubai Basketball and to contribute to Dubai's vision of developing a high-performance professional sports ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we are bringing decades of medical and sports science expertise, reinforcing our commitment to protecting movement and supporting elite-level performance at the highest standards.”

Nick Oakley, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Basketball, said“Partnering with Bauerfeind brings together two organisations that share a deep commitment to performance and long-term excellence. Bauerfeind's global leadership in sports medicine strengthens our high-performance environment and reflects Dubai Basketball's ambition to align with the very best in international sport.”

The partnership is being activated throughout the 2025/26 season, with Bauerfeind integrated into the club's performance and recovery programmes, alongside targeted arena and digital activations designed to support athlete care and brand visibility.