Equinor ASA: Buy-Back Of Shares To Share Programmes For Employees

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) for shares to be used in the share-based incentive programmes for employees and management. Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 5 February 2025. The duration of the buy-back programme: 14 February 2025 to 15 January 2026. Size of the buy-back programme: The total purchase amount under the programme is NOK 1,992,000,000 and the maximum shares to be acquired is 19,080,000 shares, of which up to 8,040,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 14 February 2025 to 15 May 2025, and up to 11,040,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 16 May 2025 to 15 January 2026. On 15 January 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 702,268 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 247.7684 share. Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 15 January 2026 702,268 247.7684 173,999,819 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated) 7,330,562 248.0027 1,817,998,910 Total buy-backs under the programme 8,032,830 247.9822 1,991,998,729





Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 57,770,541 own shares, corresponding to 2.26% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares purchased under the previous buy-back programme for the share-based incentive programmes for employees, and shares purchased under Equinor's disclosed buy-back programmes which will be used to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

Equinor Employee share saving programme - 15 January 2026