Cloudflare Acquires Astro to Accelerate the Future of High-Performance Web Development
(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE, 19th January, 2026 - Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced that The Astro Technology Company team, the creators of the Astro web framework, will be joining Cloudflare. Astro is a popular JavaScript web framework used by major brands like Unilever, Visa, and NBC News, as well as hundreds of thousands of developers, to build fast, content-driven websites. Astro will remain open source to ensure the long-term growth and development of the project under Cloudflare’s stewardship. With the Astro team joining Cloudflare, the companies are doubling down on a sustainable future for Astro to remain the definitive framework for content-driven websites.
Search engines prioritize fast-loading, clean pages, and consumers today expect seemingly instant load times from the web pages they visit. Websites that rely heavily on JavaScript for initial rendering often struggle to deliver this speed, hurting search rankings and customer conversions. With Astro, each web page loads only the most critical code that is needed to display a page in a browser. This makes Astro the preferred choice for building high-performance, content-driven websites optimized for speed.
“Protecting and investing in open source tools is critical to the health of a functioning, free, and open Internet,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “By acquiring this talented team and committing to one of the most impactful frameworks when it comes to speed and performance, we’re going to ensure Astro continues to be the best web framework for content-driven websites, not only as it is today but for years to come.”
“Joining Cloudflare allows us to accelerate Astro’s development faster and on a much larger scale,” said Fred Schott, CEO of The Astro Technology Company. “Astro will continue to be the best way for developers to build content-driven websites, whether they host on Cloudflare or elsewhere.”
Astro is already the backbone for successful platforms like Webflow and Wix that run on Cloudflare. Astro introduced the beta release of Astro 6 this week, which brings support for additional JavaScript runtimes, improves performance and speeds up build times. Cloudflare is also committed to continuing to support open-source contributions, via the Astro Ecosystem Fund, alongside industry partners including Webflow, Netlify, Wix and Sentry.
