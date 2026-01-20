403
HUAWEI WiFi Mesh X3 Pro: A Wi-Fi 7 Router Blending High Performance with Home Decor Design, Now Available in the UAE
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) UAE, 19 January 2026 - The HUAWEI WiFi Mesh X3 Pro is a groundbreaking router that redefines routers with its unique nature, aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. Breaking free from the basic utilitarian designs of traditional routers, the X3 Pro merges artistic expression with flagship WiFi 7 performance, transforming a household essential into a statement-making home decor piece while delivering unparalleled connectivity.
The HUAWEI WiFi Mesh X3 Pro is available for purchase from Huawei’s official platforms and from retail stores across UAE for a price of 1,099 AED.
The HUAWEI WiFi Mesh X3 Pro dares to challenge conventional router design, drawing deep inspiration from the breathtaking natural phenomenon of Golden Mountain Glow, the magical moment when sunlight bathes snow-capped peaks in a warm, golden hue. Its transparent acrylic body has an embedded three-dimensional mountain relief with exquisite detail. This design choice turns the router from a hidden utility into an artistic focal point, infusing living spaces with a nature-connected atmosphere.
Complementing its striking appearance is the dynamic LED lighting system, which vividly simulates the ethereal dynamics of light during sunrise and snowfall. Users can choose between lighting modes with a simple touch, or let the router automatically adapt its glow according to the time of day. To achieve the striking, glowing mountain aesthetic and ensure uncompromised signal performance, the router uses transparent antennas.
Equipped with a flagship WiFi 7 configuration, the HUAWEI WiFi Mesh X3 Pro sets a new standard for home connectivity. Boasting a theoretical dual-band peak speed of 3.6 Gbps, it unleashes the full potential of gigabit+ fibre networks, enabling instant downloads of large 4K/8K video files, lag-free 3A game streaming, and smooth multi-device concurrent connections, even in bandwidth-intensive households.
The router’s advanced Mesh technology ensures full-home signal coverage, eliminating dead zones in apartments, villas, and large residences. Users can enjoy consistent, high-speed connectivity without interruptions. Its seamless roaming capability allows devices to automatically switch between router nodes with ultra-low latency, ensuring uninterrupted video calls, online gaming, and streaming as users move across the rooms.
The HUAWEI WiFi Mesh X3 Pro is a thoughtfully designed home decor element that enhances the aesthetic value of living spaces, while its powerful performance caters to the diverse needs of modern families, providing uninterrupted wireless connectivity for remote work and online learning, to entertainment and smart home control.
About Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG)
Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei’s three core business units and a global leader in smart devices and intelligent consumer experiences. With a product portfolio that includes smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, audio devices, and cloud services. Operating in over 170 countries and regions, Huawei CBG serves more than a third of the world’s population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, and China. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.
Huawei CBG is recognized as one of the world’s top smartphone brands and remains committed to driving digital inclusion, sustainability, and innovation through intelligent, user-centric products that enhance everyday life.
