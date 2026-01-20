Europe Data Center Colocation Market Investment To Reach USD 35.73 Bn By 2030 Amid Rapid Capacity Expansion Arizton
"Europe Data Center Colocation Market Research Report by Arizton"Nordics Dominate Europe's Colocation Capital at 20.60%, While CEE Emerges with an 8.92% Share
Europe's data center colocation market is entering a capital-intensive expansion phase. According to Arizton research, market investment stood at USD 9.45 billion and is projected to surge to USD 35.73 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust 24.82% CAGR driven by hyperscale demand, sustainability mandates, and capacity localization across the region.
Report Summary:
MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT 2030: USD 35.73 Billion
MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT 2024: USD 9.45 Billion
CAGR - INVESTMENT (2024-2030): 24.82%
MARKET SIZE - COLOCATION REVENUE (2030): USD 37 Billion
MARKET SIZE AREA (2030): 14.79 million sq. feet
POWER CAPACITY (2030): 3,391.4 MW (2030)
BASE YEAR: 2024
FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030
MARKET SEGMENTATION: Colocation Service, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS: Western Europe, Nordic, and Central & Eastern European Countries
Europe's AI Boom Spurs Surge in Investments for AI-Ready Data Centers
Enterprises across Europe, from BFSI and healthcare to retail, transport, manufacturing, e-commerce, and government, are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and productivity. This growing AI adoption is driving demand for advanced digital infrastructure, prompting companies like Equinix, Telehouse, Digital Realty, Vantage, Bulk Infrastructure, and STACK Infrastructure to invest heavily in AI-ready data centers. For instance, in February 2025, Data4 partnered with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to expand AI infrastructure in France with a $20.7 billion investment over five years. Similarly, in January 2025, Italian AI company iGenius teamed up with NVIDIA to build an AI-ready data center in Southern Italy with a $102 million investment. As AI adoption continues to rise, demand for high rack-power density, liquid cooling, and other specialized infrastructure is expected to grow, making AI-ready data centers a key part of Europe's digital transformation.
Increase in 5G Deployments Driving Growth of Edge Data Centers in Europe
Telecommunications providers across Europe are investing heavily in 5G network expansion to deliver ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth connectivity to both enterprises and consumers. In March 2025, Swiss operator Sunrise announced plans to build a standalone 5G network, underlining the growing emphasis on low-latency services. This surge in 5G adoption is driving demand for edge data centers, which process and store data closer to end-users, reducing latency and enhancing performance compared to traditional centralized facilities. As networks expand, the need for localized data processing is set to rise, spurring investments in edge infrastructure across multiple European markets.
Sustainability Becomes a Strategic Differentiator in Europe's Data Center Market
Sustainability is now a decisive factor shaping investment and expansion strategies across Europe's data center market, as operators respond to stricter environmental regulations and rising energy costs. With data centers accounting for a growing share of power consumption, providers are accelerating efforts around energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and renewable integration to align with national climate-neutrality goals. Colocation operators are increasingly adopting advanced cooling systems, water-efficient designs, and alternative power sources to strengthen ESG compliance while improving long-term operating economics. This shift is reflected in recent initiatives such as Digital Realty's partnership with Ridge Energy to secure 5.1 MW of solar capacity, and Verne's move to replace diesel generators with Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil systems at its London facility, cutting emissions by nearly 90%. This highlight how green infrastructure is directly influencing investment, tenant demand, and market growth across Europe.
Rise of District Heating Strengthens Sustainability Economics of European Data Centers
The District heating is gaining traction as a strategic sustainability solution in Europe's data center market, enabling operators to reuse waste heat from IT infrastructure and supply it to local heating networks. With district heating systems capable of meeting nearly 50% of Europe's heat demand by 2050 and around 17,000 systems already in place as of 2025, data centers are increasingly integrating heat-recovery models to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. In April 2025, atNorth partnered with Kesko Corporation to supply waste heat from its FIN02 data center in Espoo, reducing annual emissions by around 200 tons. As Europe advances its carbon-neutral objectives, district heating is emerging as a key driver of sustainable data center development, supporting lower operating costs and localized energy optimization.
Key Data Center Colocation Operators
-
3data Premium Data Centers
Play Business Solutions
Aire Networks
AQ Compute
Ark Data Centres
Artnet
Aruba SpA
Atlantic Data Infrastructure
AtlasEdge
Atman
atNorth
Atomdata
Bahnhof
Beyond
Blue
Bulk Infrastructure
China Mobile International
CloudHQ
Colt Data Centre Services
CyrusOne
Data4
DataCenter United
Datum Datacentres
DENV-R
Digital Realty
EcoDataCenter
EdgeConneX
Equinix
Global Switch
Global Technical Realty
Green
Green Mountain
Serverfarm
Iron Mountain
IXcellerate
K2 STRATEGIC
Kao Data
Keppel Data Centres
LCL Data Centers
Linxdatacenter
maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS
MERLIN Properties
MTS
Nation Data Center
Nehos
Nscale
NTT DATA
OpCore
Penta Infra
PHOCEA DC
Polar
Pure Data Centres Group
QTS Data Centers
Rostelecom
Selectel
STACK Infrastructure
STACKIT
STORESPEED
Switch
Telehouse
Thésée DataCenter
Vantage Data Centers
VIRTUS Data Centres
Yondr Group
New Entrants
-
ECO-LocaXion
1911 Data Centers
ACS Group
Ada Infrastructure
SWI Group
Apatura
Apto
Arcem
Aroundtown SA
Art Data Centres
Asia Pacific Land (APL)
AVAIO Digital Partners
Blue Star
Box2Bit
Brookfield
Caineal LLP
Corscale Data Centers
DAMAC Digital
DATA CASTLE
Data Center Partners
DayOne
Northtree Investment Management
DATA for MED
dataR GmbH
DC01UK
Deep Green
Digital Reef
Digital Land & Development
EdgeMode
EdgeNebula
Edora
EID LLP
Elementica
Elite UK REIT
Energia Group
EngineNode
G42
evroc
BADEN CLOUD
FCDC Corp
Form8tion Data Centers
Goodman
GreenScale Data Centres
GREYKITE
ICADE
iGenius
Kevlinx Data Centers
Compass Datacenters
Keysource and Namsos DataSenter
Kennedy Wilson
Latos Data Centres
Liberum Navitas
Lidl
Link Park Heathrow
Mainova WebHouse
Mistral AI
Edged
Greystoke
NETHITS IT SOLUTIONS
Norwich Research Park
Nostrum Group
Origin Energy Services & Woodland Investment Management
Panattoni
PATRIZIA SE
PGIM Real Estate
Polarnode
Portland Trust
Prime Data Centers
Prologis
Quetta Data Centers
Red Admiral DC
Regant
Salt Ayre Leisure Centre
Sarenet
SDC Capital Partners
SEGRO plc
Servecentric
Sesterce
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente
Stoneshield Capital
Suomen Energiainsinöörit Oy
Skygard
Templus
Thylander
Tritax Group
Valencia Digital Port Connect
Valore Group
VDR & Colliers
VITALI SPA
WS Computing AS
X5 Group
XTX Markets
Yandex
Wilton International
CompassForge Ventures
