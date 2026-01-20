Global News: Flow Cytometry Market Size & Growth Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - GetNews)



Flow Cytometry Market by Technology (Cell-based, Bead-Based), Product & Service (Analyzer, Sorter, Consumables (Antibodies, Assays, Kits), Software), Application (Research (Stem Cell), Clinical (Cancer)), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2033

The report "Flow Cytometry Market by Technology (Cell-based, Bead-Based), Product & Service (Analyzer, Sorter, Consumables (Antibodies, Assays, Kits), Software), Application (Research (Stem Cell), Clinical (Cancer)), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2033",is projected to reach USD 9.85 billion by 2033 from USD 5.06 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2025 and 2033.

722 Market Data Tables

59 Figures 510 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Flow Cytometry Market - Global Forecast to 2033”

Some of the prominent key players are:



Becton, Dickinson and Company (US),

Danaher Corporation (US),

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Flow Cytometry Market.



Based on products & services, the flow cytometry market is segmented into software, services, reagents & consumables (Antibodies, Assays & Kits and Other reagents & consumables), instruments, and accessories. Reagents & consumables accounted for the largest share of the flow cytometry market in 2024.

Based on technology, the flow cytometry segment is divided into cell-based and bead-based flow cytometry. Cell-based flowcytometry accounted for the dominant share and expected to grow at faster pace during the forecast period. Leading factors for cell-based flow cytometry include advancements in single-cell analysis and growing applications in immunology and cancer research.

Based on applications, the flow cytometry market is segmented into research, clinical, and industrial applications. In 2024, the research applications segment dominated flow cytometry market. Adoption of flow cytometry in emerging fields like immunotherapy and regenerative medicine fosters further market growth in research applications. Based on region, the flow cytometry market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. In 2024, North America dominated the market, the dominance of region is attributed to presence of leading market players, extensive R&D activities, and high prevalence of chronic diseases.

The global flow cytometry market is driven by various factors, such as technological advancements causing greater sensitivity and accuracy, higher adoption in clinical diagnostics and research, increasing chronic disease prevalence, growing biopharmaceutical R&D, and the need for personalized medicine. Additionally, artificial intelligence and machine learning integration enhance data analysis capabilities, which is likely to provide impetus to the market growth.