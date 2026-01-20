Azerbaijan's FM Sheds Light On Condition Of Citizens In Iran
"Our embassy in Tehran, as well as our consulate in Tabriz, has not ceased operations for even an hour during this entire period. Therefore, whenever our citizens there face any difficulties, there is official information available, meaning we do not see any serious problems here. Both our embassy and consulate are fully operational in this regard," he said.
The protests, which erupted in late December in Iran, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships. While casualty reports have been circulating, the exact figures remain undisclosed.
