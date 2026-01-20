Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. Embassy Expresses Condolences On 36Th Anniversary Of 20 January Tragedy

U.S. Embassy Expresses Condolences On 36Th Anniversary Of 20 January Tragedy


2026-01-20 02:04:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan has shared a publication on its X page, expressing condolences on the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports.

"Today, we join the people of Azerbaijan in honoring the brave Azerbaijanis who sacrificed their lives defending their country against Soviet repression on January 20, 1990, and offer our condolences to their families as they remember their loved ones on this solemn day," the publication reads.

On the night of January 19–20, 1990, and without the prior imposition of a state of emergency, the Soviet military initiated operations against Azerbaijan. The tragedy resulted in the deaths of 147 individuals, with 744 sustaining severe injuries and 841 being unlawfully detained. Furthermore, the Soviet forces' actions led to the destruction of 200 residential buildings, as well as extensive damage to both private and state property.

MENAFN20012026000187011040ID1110622476



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search