Nighttime Attack On Dnipro: Two Women Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"At night, the aggressor attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out. An enterprise was damaged. Windows were shattered in nearby buildings. A multi-story residential building, infrastructure facilities, and five cars were damaged. Two women were injured, aged 76 and 67. Both are receiving outpatient treatment," he said.

In the Novooleksandrivka community of the Dnipro district, a private house was damaged as a result of a UAV strike.

The Pokrovsk community in the Nikopol district was shelled by the Russians with artillery.

Air defense forces shot down 40 drones over Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Russians attack 39 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Region over past day; three people wounded

As Hanzha added, according to updated information, a 44-year-old man was injured as a result of yesterday's missile strike on the Petropavlivka community. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 19 Russian troops carried out strikes throughout the day on the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk Region. Seven people were injured, and civilian facilities were damaged.