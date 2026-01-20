Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nighttime Attack On Dnipro: Two Women Injured

Nighttime Attack On Dnipro: Two Women Injured


2026-01-20 02:04:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"At night, the aggressor attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out. An enterprise was damaged. Windows were shattered in nearby buildings. A multi-story residential building, infrastructure facilities, and five cars were damaged. Two women were injured, aged 76 and 67. Both are receiving outpatient treatment," he said.

In the Novooleksandrivka community of the Dnipro district, a private house was damaged as a result of a UAV strike.

The Pokrovsk community in the Nikopol district was shelled by the Russians with artillery.

Air defense forces shot down 40 drones over Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Read also: Russians attack 39 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Region over past day; three people wounded

As Hanzha added, according to updated information, a 44-year-old man was injured as a result of yesterday's missile strike on the Petropavlivka community. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 19 Russian troops carried out strikes throughout the day on the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk Region. Seven people were injured, and civilian facilities were damaged.

MENAFN20012026000193011044ID1110622473



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search