Russian Attacks Leave Four People Injured Over Past Day In Kherson Region

According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, stated this on Telegram.

According to him, the following settlements were subjected to enemy drone terror, air strikes, and artillery shelling: Zolota Balka, Bilozerka, Stepne, Sahaidachne, Urozhaine, Mykilske, Poniativka, Romashkove, Dniprovske, Veletennske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Osokorivka, Novoraisk, Burhunka, Vesele, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Novotiahynka, Sadove, Tokarivka, and Kherson.

Two multi-story apartment buildings, four private houses, an administrative building, a gas pipeline, a private garage, and vehicles were damaged.

Specialists neutralize Russian 'petal' mines scattered on hospital grounds in Kherson

As a result of Russian aggression, four people were injured, Prokudin noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 18, two people were injured in Kherson Region due to Russian aggression.