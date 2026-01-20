Russian Attack On Kyiv Region: Casualty Reported
According tohim, medical personnel tried to save his life, but were unsuccessful. The person died at the site of the strike.Read also: Russians attack seven settlements in Donetsk region over past day; injuries reported
Kalashnyk also added that the attack damaged the premises of two gas stations.
As Ukrinform previously reported, in Kyiv, one person was hospitalize following a Russian attack on January 20.
Photo: Ministry of Health
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment