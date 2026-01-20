Russian Attack On Kyiv Region: Casualty Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the regional state administration, stated this on Telegram.

According tohim, medical personnel tried to save his life, but were unsuccessful. The person died at the site of the strike.

Russians attack seven settlements in Donetsk region over past day; injuries reported

Kalashnyk also added that the attack damaged the premises of two gas stations.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in Kyiv, one person was hospitalize following a Russian attack on January 20.

