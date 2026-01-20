Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Attack On Kyiv Region: Casualty Reported

2026-01-20 02:04:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the regional state administration, stated this on Telegram.

According tohim, medical personnel tried to save his life, but were unsuccessful. The person died at the site of the strike.

Read also: Russians attack seven settlements in Donetsk region over past day; injuries reported

Kalashnyk also added that the attack damaged the premises of two gas stations.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in Kyiv, one person was hospitalize following a Russian attack on January 20.

Photo: Ministry of Health

UkrinForm

