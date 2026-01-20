Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Attack On Kyiv: 5,635 Apartment Buildings Without Heating Left Bank Without Water Supply

2026-01-20 02:04:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko stated this on Telegram.

According to him, "After this attack on the capital, 5,635 apartment buildings are without heat. Almost 80 percent of them are buildings where the heat supply had been restored since January 9."

As of the evening of January 19, out of six thousand buildings, 16 remained without heating due to damage to critical infrastructure inflicted by Russia on January 9.

Klitschko also noted that the Left Bank of the capital remains without water supply for now as a result of today's Russian attack.

Read also: 60 teams of power engineers work to restore power in Kyiv

Municipal services and energy workers are working to restore the supply of heat, water, and electricity to Kyiv residents' homes, the mayor emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the morning of January 20 an air raid alert was declared in a number of regions due to the threat of cruise missiles.

