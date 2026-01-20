Russian Attack On Kyiv: One Person Hospitalized Damage Occurred In Three Districts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko stated this on Telegram.

"One victim in the Dnipro District, injured as a result of the enemy attack, is being treated in a hospital in the capital," he said.

According to the Kyiv Police, on January 20, the Russians again carried out a combined mass strike on Kyiv. The Left Bank of the capital was under attack.

In the Dnipro District, the blast wave damaged a multi-story building, injuring a 59-year-old woman. Around 20 parked cars were also damaged by falling debris.

In the Darnytskyi District, the windows and fence of a private house were damaged.

In the Desnianskyi District, UAV debris fell on a cemetery.

No casualties were reported in the latter two districts. Police, rescuers, and other emergency services continue to work on site. The cleanup and documentation of the consequences of the Russian attack are ongoing.

As Ukrinform previously reported, as a result of the Russian attack on January 20, 5,635 apartment buildings in Kyiv remain without heating.