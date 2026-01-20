Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku To Hold Concert Honoring Victims Of Black January

2026-01-20 02:04:32
Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall will host a commemorative ceremony dedicated to the cherished memory of the victims of the January 20 tragedy, Azernews reports.

The event will feature a performance by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Mustafa Mehmandarov.

The concert program will present notable works from both Azerbaijani and world classical music.

Among the featured pieces are the final scene from G.Garayev's ballet "The Path of Thunder", A. Melikov's symphonic poem "The Last Pass", the final movement of A. Alizadeh's Symphony No. 4 "Muğamvari" and the internationally renowned "Adagio" by S. Barber.

This musical evening will not only pay tribute to the victims of the January 20 tragedy, a defining moment in the nation's memory, but will also convey, through the universal language of music, the sorrow, pride, and indomitable spirit of the Azerbaijani people.

The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic warmly invites all to participate in this meaningful commemorative event. Admission is free.

