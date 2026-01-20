Azerbaijani Government Officials Honor Martyrs On January 20

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On January 20, the Day of National Mourning, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, and other government officials visited the Martyrs' Lane.

Azernews reports that the officials laid fresh flowers on the graves of the heroic sons of Azerbaijan who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom, paying their respects and honoring their memory.

January 20, known in Azerbaijan as the Day of National Mourning, commemorates the tragic events of January 20, 1990, when Soviet troops entered Baku, violently suppressing the Azerbaijani independence movement. Dozens of civilians were killed, and hundreds were injured during the crackdown. The events marked a turning point in Azerbaijan's struggle for sovereignty, galvanizing public opposition to Soviet rule and strengthening the national independence movement. Each year, the country observes the day with ceremonies at Martyrs' Lane, laying flowers and honoring those who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's freedom and independence, keeping their memory alive for future generations.