District Appoints Jeremy Veszi As Vice President Project Development And Retains Lifa Communications For Public Relations Services

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (Nasdaq First North: DMXSE SDB) (OTCQX: DMXCF) (FSE: DFPP); (" District " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Veszi as the Company's new Vice President Project Development. In addition, District has retained Lifa Communications to provide strategic public relations and communications support as the Company continues exploration and development activities on our portfolio of uranium properties in Sweden.

Mr. Veszi, MBA, PMP, CCP is a senior project leader with 20 years of experience advancing complex mining and uranium assets from early studies through execution in highly regulated environments and community-sensitive operating contexts. His career spans major capital programs across the uranium, critical minerals, and industrial sectors, with a reputation for disciplined project governance, technical integration, and value-driven decision-making that balances technical rigor, regulatory requirements, and stakeholder expectations.

Jeremy has held senior project leadership roles supporting the long-term development of some of Canada's most significant uranium projects, including serving as a Director of Project Delivery at NexGen Energy, where he led project delivery, procurement, and execution planning for a large-scale, remote uranium development program. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade delivering strategic mining and infrastructure projects for Cameco Corporation, including time in northern Saskatchewan and Perth, Australia, supporting complex, large-scale projects in remote and highly regulated environments.

As founder and president of Veszi Professional Consulting Inc., Jeremy has built and led multidisciplinary teams providing strategic and execution-focused advisory services across uranium, potash, mining, and industrial projects. His work spans project development, construction execution, technology integration, and operational readiness. He is known for translating complex technical and organizational challenges into executable plans, helping teams de-risk projects, align stakeholders, and advance assets with clarity, discipline, and long-term value creation in mind.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "We are excited to welcome Jeremy Veszi to the District team. With his extensive background in uranium resource development and project management, Jeremy is perfectly positioned to help us take the Viken Deposit through the Preliminary Economic Assessment and beyond. His leadership will be crucial in advancing our strategic vision and ensuring we meet key development milestones. Jeremy and I have a long history of successfully working on high grade uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, and his expertise will be invaluable in unlocking the full potential of our uranium-focused assets in Sweden, ultimately driving significant value for our shareholders."

District is also pleased to announce the retention of Lifa Communications, a leading public relations and communications firm specializing in the mining sector with clients that include Ivanhoe Mines, Glencore, Bushveld Minerals, Largo, BHP, AngloAmerican Platinum and Goldsky Resources. Lifa Communications will assist District with enhancing its corporate profile, strengthening public relations, and increasing stakeholder engagement as the Company progresses all of its uranium properties in Sweden.

The retention of Lifa Communications comes at a time when District's uranium properties are gaining increased attention locally and nationally in Sweden. The Company aims to further build a positive social license in and around our mineral licenses that are being actively worked. Lifa's team will work closely with District to craft and execute an effective communications strategy that aligns with the Company's objectives.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "We are excited to partner with Lifa Communications as our trusted public relations advisor. Their expertise in the mining sector and strong track record of building corporate profiles will be invaluable as we move forward with the exploration and development of our Swedish uranium properties. This strategic partnership will allow us to enhance our communication efforts, engage with our stakeholders more effectively, and continue to increase our visibility in a positive manner within the communities where we work."

In connection with Mr. Veszi's appointment as Vice President Project Development, the Company has granted a total of 300,000 stock options in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan. Each stock option is exercisable at $1.24 per common share (being above the closing price of the Company's common shares on January 19, 2026, the grant date). All stock options have a term of five years and vest over a period of three years.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, P.Geo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ").

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders. District is a 2025 TSX Venture 50 company, ranking among the top-performing issuers on the TSX Venture Exchange in the past year.

District is a uranium polymetallic exploration and development company focused on its flagship Viken Property in Sweden. The Viken Property covers 100% of the Viken Energy Metals Deposit, which contains the largest undeveloped Mineral Resource Estimate of uranium in the worldi along with significant Mineral Resource Estimates of vanadium, molybdenum, nickel, copper, zinc, and other important and critical raw materials.

For further information on the Viken Property, please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Viken Energy Metals Project, Jämtland County, Sweden" dated effective April 25, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at .

