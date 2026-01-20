403
FAB Introduces Digital Joint Account Feature for ADHA-Approved National Housing Loans
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 19 January 2025: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has announced the launch of its new digital joint account feature, through which customers who are beneficiaries of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s (ADHA) loans will be able to open joint housing loan accounts via the FAB NHL application. This enables customers to secure authentication through the digital identity, completing and signing mortgage contracts electronically, as well as tracking the loan status, and the ability to apply for other banking services available through the application.
This type of account is automatically applied to new beneficiaries of joint housing loans. Moreover, existing joint housing loan holders will be able to access the electronic services through the application once their migration to the new system is completed and they have successfully registered via the application.
This milestone reinforces FAB’s leadership in digital transformation, becoming the first bank in the region to offer a fully digital onboarding process for joint account holders, thereby enhancing customer convenience and placing banking services at their fingertips.
This initiative also contributes to reducing carbon footprint and provides a smooth and secure experience that reflects the bank’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. This step aligns with FAB’s broader strategy of digital excellence, innovation, and community impact. The bank continues to enhance its services to efficiently meet the evolving needs of its customers, placing them at the heart of its priorities.
H.E Majid Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Housing Loans and Benefits Sector, said: “The launch of the digital joint account by First Abu Dhabi Bank is an important step that contributes to enhancing the ease and transparency of the customer’s journey to home ownership. This cooperation supports our efforts to enable citizens to complete their transactions electronically, with greater speed and efficiency. It reflects our broader commitment toward developing digital solutions that elevate service quality and enrich the beneficiary experience. Today, beneficiaries can complete their housing-related transactions electronically from anywhere.”
Khalid Al Zaabi, Head of Housing Loans for Citizens at First Abu Dhabi Bank, said: “The launch of the digital joint account represents a qualitative step in empowering citizens to manage their home-ownership journey with ease and security. We are committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance the customer experience and meet their expectations, while maintaining the highest standards of sustainability and reducing environmental impact. This initiative reflects our vision of making housing loan services more accessible and convenient than ever before.”
