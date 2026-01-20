403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hatsun Agro Product Reports ₹2,363.72 Crore Revenue and ₹60.56 Crore PAT in Q3 FY26
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, January 19, 2026: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP), India’s leading private sector dairy company, announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025.
For the quarter, HAP reported revenue from operations of 2,363.72 crore on consolidated basis, compared to 2,009.75 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit after tax stood at 60.58 crore as against 40.94 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
Performance during the period was supported by steady consumer demand across core dairy categories and stable milk procurement from HAP’s farmer network.
Key Financial Highlights
MetricQuarter ended December 31, 2025Quarter ended December 31, 2024% Change9-months ended December 31,2025
Revenue from Operations2,363.72 crore2,009.75 crore17.61 %7,381.59 crore
Profit After Tax60.58 crore40.94 crore47.97 %305.31 crore
R. G. Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, said,“Our performance reflects the strong foundation we have built over the years and our disciplined approach to growth. We continued to strengthen our core dairy portfolio while expanding our presence across priority markets. A consistent focus on efficiency across the value chain from farmer engagement to last-mile distribution has helped us maintain quality and freshness. Strong consumer demand drove volume growth across milk, yoghurt, and ice cream, supported by encouraging traction in innovation-led dairy offerings aligned with evolving consumer preferenc”s”.
He further add“d, “Our growth is driven by distribution reach, capacity additions, and sustained investments in sales and brand building, enabling us to scale our brands with clarity and pu”pose.”
About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd:
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. is one ’f India’s leading private-sector dairy companies, committed to delivering high-quality dairy products. Procuring milk directly from over 4,00,000+ carefully selected farmers, the company adheres to quality standards to ensure hygiene and product integrity. H’tsun Agro’s brand portfolio includes Arun Ice creams, Arokya Milk, Hatsun Dairy Products, ibaco, Santosa & Milky Moo. With 4,000+ HAP daily Exclusive Stores, HAP has expanded its footprint across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Bihar, ensuring greater accessibility to its products.
For the quarter, HAP reported revenue from operations of 2,363.72 crore on consolidated basis, compared to 2,009.75 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit after tax stood at 60.58 crore as against 40.94 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
Performance during the period was supported by steady consumer demand across core dairy categories and stable milk procurement from HAP’s farmer network.
Key Financial Highlights
MetricQuarter ended December 31, 2025Quarter ended December 31, 2024% Change9-months ended December 31,2025
Revenue from Operations2,363.72 crore2,009.75 crore17.61 %7,381.59 crore
Profit After Tax60.58 crore40.94 crore47.97 %305.31 crore
R. G. Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, said,“Our performance reflects the strong foundation we have built over the years and our disciplined approach to growth. We continued to strengthen our core dairy portfolio while expanding our presence across priority markets. A consistent focus on efficiency across the value chain from farmer engagement to last-mile distribution has helped us maintain quality and freshness. Strong consumer demand drove volume growth across milk, yoghurt, and ice cream, supported by encouraging traction in innovation-led dairy offerings aligned with evolving consumer preferenc”s”.
He further add“d, “Our growth is driven by distribution reach, capacity additions, and sustained investments in sales and brand building, enabling us to scale our brands with clarity and pu”pose.”
About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd:
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. is one ’f India’s leading private-sector dairy companies, committed to delivering high-quality dairy products. Procuring milk directly from over 4,00,000+ carefully selected farmers, the company adheres to quality standards to ensure hygiene and product integrity. H’tsun Agro’s brand portfolio includes Arun Ice creams, Arokya Milk, Hatsun Dairy Products, ibaco, Santosa & Milky Moo. With 4,000+ HAP daily Exclusive Stores, HAP has expanded its footprint across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Bihar, ensuring greater accessibility to its products.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment