403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 60.73 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went down by 36 cents to USD 60.73 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared to USD 61.09 pb the previous day, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
In global markets, Brent crude futures rose by one cent to USD 64.14 pb, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at USD 59.44 pb. (end)
km
In global markets, Brent crude futures rose by one cent to USD 64.14 pb, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at USD 59.44 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment