Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 60.73 Pb

2026-01-20 02:03:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went down by 36 cents to USD 60.73 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared to USD 61.09 pb the previous day, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
In global markets, Brent crude futures rose by one cent to USD 64.14 pb, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at USD 59.44 pb. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

