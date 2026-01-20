Doctors Warn Of Surge In Thyroid Disorders Across Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Thyroid disorders are emerging as one of the most commonly diagnosed endocrine problems in Kashmir, with doctors attributing the rising numbers to a combination of lifestyle changes, stress, autoimmune conditions and increased awareness leading to better detection.

According to doctors, thyroid disease is often a lifelong condition. They have called for sustained public awareness, regular screening and adoption of a healthy lifestyle to prevent complications.

The thyroid gland is a small, butterfly-shaped organ located at the base of the neck. It produces thyroid hormones that regulate the body's metabolism, influencing how the heart beats, how fast calories are burned, body temperature, digestion, brain function and even reproductive health.

“Thyroid hormones are essential for the normal functioning of almost all organs, including the heart, blood vessels, brain, liver and reproductive system. Even minor imbalances can affect overall health significantly,” Dr Raouf Ahmad, an endocrinologist, explained.

Speaking to KNO, Dr Raouf said that hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) is the most common thyroid disorder in Kashmir and is seen more frequently in women.

“Thyroid disorders can broadly be divided into structural and functional problems. Structurally, the gland may enlarge or develop nodules (goitre), sometimes with malignant transformation. Functionally, the gland may become underactive (hypothyroidism) or overactive (hyperthyroidism), producing too little or too much hormone,” he said.

He said thyroid disease is often asymptomatic or presents with subtle and non-specific symptoms, making it easy to overlook.

Doctors said symptoms vary depending on whether the thyroid is underactive or overactive. They said that common symptoms of hypothyroidism include fatigue and lethargy, weight gain, constipation, cold intolerance, hair fall, dry skin, depression and memory issues, and menstrual irregularities and infertility in women.

Common symptoms of hyperthyroidism, according to doctors, include anxiety and irritability, weight loss despite good appetite, heat intolerance, excessive sweating, hand tremors, palpitations, frequent bowel movements, and goitre or thyroid nodules.

“If your body makes too much thyroid hormone, it leads to hyperthyroidism. If it makes too little, it results in hypothyroidism. Both conditions are serious and require medical supervision,” said Dr Javid Ahmad Reshie.

He said several causes behind the growing burden of thyroid disease in Kashmir include autoimmune disorders, chronic stress, iodine imbalance, genetic predisposition and hormonal changes

According to Dr Reshie, diet plays an important role in thyroid health. He advised adequate intake of iodine through iodised salt, but avoiding excessive consumption, including selenium, zinc and iron-rich foods like nuts, seeds, eggs and green vegetables.

He warned against excessive intake of processed foods and junk food and called for avoiding unnecessary supplements without medical advice.

Doctors further said that thyroid disease during pregnancy requires special attention. If a mother has untreated or poorly controlled thyroid disease, especially hypothyroidism, it can increase the risk of miscarriage, preterm birth, low birth weight and impaired brain development of the baby, they said. However, with proper diagnosis and treatment, most women with thyroid disease can have a healthy pregnancy and baby.

Doctors explained that the Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) test is the most commonly used screening tool. They said high TSH usually indicates an underactive thyroid, while low TSH suggests an overactive gland, though there are exceptions. Self-interpretation should be avoided, they warned.