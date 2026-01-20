LG Sinha Inaugurates Revamped Amira Kadal In Srinagar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated the revamped Amira Kadal in Srinagar. The pedestrian bridge has been redeveloped under the Srinagar Smart City Project, officials said.

An official said that the bridge, one of the oldest in Srinagar, has been transformed into a pedestrian bridge to enhance public movement and promote heritage aesthetics along the Jhelum riverfront.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Chief Executive Officer Srinagar Smart City Limited, MLA Lal Chowk, Ahsan Pardeshi and other senior officers during the inauguration ceremony.