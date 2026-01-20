LG Sinha Inaugurates Revamped Amira Kadal In Srinagar
An official said that the bridge, one of the oldest in Srinagar, has been transformed into a pedestrian bridge to enhance public movement and promote heritage aesthetics along the Jhelum riverfront.
The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Chief Executive Officer Srinagar Smart City Limited, MLA Lal Chowk, Ahsan Pardeshi and other senior officers during the inauguration ceremony.
