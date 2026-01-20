Asia's Nuclear Reckoning And The Crisis Of US Deterrence

MENAFN - Asia Times) Extended deterrence in Northeast Asia faces an unprecedented credibility crisis as nuclear multipolarity forces US allies toward once-unthinkable nuclear futures.

Both South Korea and Japan are debating military options to counter authoritarian strategic threats and to compensate for waning US security guarantees as China and North Korea expand their arsenals.

Allied nuclear hedging reflects hard projections. By the mid-2030s, China's theater nuclear dominance could render extended deterrence operationally meaningless.

A tripolar nuclear order would give China escalation dominance in theater forces. Given deployment lag times, decisions to pursue indigenous strategic capabilities must be made soon.

Korean strategic thinking has crystallized into a tripartite logic: the alliance remains vital, extended deterrence is unreliable and nuclear independence may become necessary. Tokyo's reconsideration mirrors Seoul's calculus, pointing to the need for serious allied coordination on nuclear contingencies.

While the allies differ on managing Taiwan and North Korea, they have little option but to forge closer bonds against multiple nuclear adversaries and shifting US priorities.

Trump's transactional approach compounds pre-existing doubts about US nuclear guarantees. Questions about credibility predate Trump and extend beyond Asia, but mixed messaging fuels suspicion that Washington will backstop allies with nuclear weapons. The White House appears reticent to repeat that any North Korean nuclear use would end the regime.