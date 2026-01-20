UN Chief Calls Security Council Reform Essential

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that reform of the UN Security Council is not only important but necessary to meet today's global realities.

Writing on X, Guterres warned that those who seek to cling to existing privileges may ultimately pay a price, urging members to accept change.

He stressed that courage is required to reshape the institution, saying the world will not wait and neither should global leaders.

The UN Security Council has long faced criticism for reflecting post-World War II power structures, with limited representation from developing regions.

Calls for reform have intensified amid repeated deadlocks, particularly over conflicts where veto powers have blocked collective action.

Guterres' remarks come as the world confronts overlapping challenges, including humanitarian crises, ongoing wars, and accelerating climate change.

Many analysts argue that without reform, the Security Council risks losing credibility and effectiveness in responding to emerging global threats.

The secretary-general's warning underscores growing pressure on member states to modernize the council and restore trust in multilateral decision-making.

Whether political will can overcome entrenched interests remains uncertain, but Guterres has made clear that inaction carries increasing global costs.

