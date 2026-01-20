Afghanistan Hunger Crisis Deepens In Winter

A worsening winter and sharp reductions in international assistance have intensified Afghanistan's hunger crisis, leaving millions facing severe food shortages.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing the World Food Programme, that at least 17 million people across Afghanistan are suffering from acute hunger.

The agency said the situation has deteriorated further following major cuts in foreign aid, limiting food distribution and emergency support.

Afghanistan's economy has remained fragile since the Taliban returned to power, with international sanctions and frozen assets constraining recovery.

Mass deportations of Afghans from Iran and Pakistan have added pressure, with more than 2.5 million people returning in the past year, many losing vital remittance income.

The World Food Programme warned that the loss of seasonal jobs during winter and reduced aid have placed nearly three million more people at risk of acute hunger.

Aid agencies said available funding is insufficient to meet growing needs, warning that without new resources the humanitarian situation will worsen.

The World Food Programme also reported record levels of malnutrition last year and warned that about 200,000 more children could suffer acute malnutrition by 2026.

Humanitarian groups stress that urgent international support is needed to prevent further deterioration as poverty and unemployment continue to rise nationwide.

